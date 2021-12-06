SharePoint Specialist/Developer – Contract Role

Are you looking for a challenging, rewarding and long-term career? We are currently recruiting for an experienced SharePoint Specialist.

As a SharePoint Specialist, you’ll be responsible for developing customised solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients. You will have knowledge and experience in SharePoint development using ASP.NET MVC or ASP.NET Web Forms, as well as HTML5/CSS3 techniques. Experience with jQuery is also preferred but not required.

Requirements

Ensures teams adhere to best practices and comply with industry standards

Designs, implements, and maintains SharePoint solutions and solutions related to document sharing within the organization.

Develops and implements SharePoint sites.

Maintains knowledge of the latest SharePoint advancements and trends.

Develops and maintains strong communication and problem-solving skills.

Qualifications

Subject Matter Expert in Microsoft 365: SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Planner, Forms, Office Projects, and 20+ apps in Office 365.

Experience implementing, monitoring, and operating Office 365 apps.

Fluent in multiple coding languages React, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstap, C#, etc.

SharePoint Central Admin experience.

Nintex experience

Advantageous

Sharegate experience.

PowerShell experience.

Desired Skills:

sharepoint

C#

.Net

HTML

CSS3

Learn more/Apply for this position