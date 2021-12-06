Systems Engineer

Education
- B.Sc.Eng, B.Tech, B.Sc Comp Science or equivalent or [URL Removed] more focussed vs Microsoft
Technical background:
- Network:
- PCRF experience advantageous
- PCEF experience advantageous
- General network knowledge e.g. CCNA
- Integration
- Experience with SOAP & REST API usage advantageous
- Software
- Linux
- SQL (MySQL, Oracle, Vertica)
- Python with knowledge of Pandas, Flask/Django and Dash frameworks advantageous
- Technical product development experience
- Technical software/network support experience
- ITIL qualification advantageous
- Devops
- Candidate must be technically oriented at a detailed level to be able to quickly fill knowledge gaps on the job.
Activities expected (across network, integration and software aspects):
- Design & specify systems and processes:
- Translate product requirements into Core network requirements
- Implement new features
- Test new features
- Software related tasks
Automate scheduled reports
Simplify manual processes such as testing
- Operate
- Support product, IT and network service requests.
- Manage Problems resulting in system / process improvement
- Mine data to solve network issues & improve processes
- Script data collection or automate internal processes for system management or fault finding purposes.
Attitudes:
- Team player
- Willing to learn
- Likes problem solving
- Uses initiative
Aspirations:
The ideal candidate should be interested in both IT and networking, but hopefully not only interested in IT. There would probably years of technical career growth in ENS – it would be sad to build someone up if they cannot maintain interest and leave.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- devops
- integration
- sql
- networking
- SOAP
- API
- Python
- Pandas
- Flask
- Dash
- Django
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Futuristic
Telecoms
Succesful
Large Player
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- medical