Systems Engineer

Dec 6, 2021

Education

  • B.Sc.Eng, B.Tech, B.Sc Comp Science or equivalent or [URL Removed] more focussed vs Microsoft

Technical background:

  • Network:
  • PCRF experience advantageous
  • PCEF experience advantageous
  • General network knowledge e.g. CCNA
  • Integration
  • Experience with SOAP & REST API usage advantageous
  • Software
  • Linux
  • SQL (MySQL, Oracle, Vertica)
  • Python with knowledge of Pandas, Flask/Django and Dash frameworks advantageous
  • Technical product development experience
  • Technical software/network support experience
  • ITIL qualification advantageous
  • Devops
  • Candidate must be technically oriented at a detailed level to be able to quickly fill knowledge gaps on the job.

Activities expected (across network, integration and software aspects):

  • Design & specify systems and processes:
  • Translate product requirements into Core network requirements
  • Implement new features
  • Test new features
  • Software related tasks

Automate scheduled reports

Simplify manual processes such as testing

  • Operate
  • Support product, IT and network service requests.
  • Manage Problems resulting in system / process improvement
  • Mine data to solve network issues & improve processes
  • Script data collection or automate internal processes for system management or fault finding purposes.

Attitudes:

  • Team player
  • Willing to learn
  • Likes problem solving
  • Uses initiative

Aspirations:

The ideal candidate should be interested in both IT and networking, but hopefully not only interested in IT. There would probably years of technical career growth in ENS – it would be sad to build someone up if they cannot maintain interest and leave.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • devops
  • integration
  • sql
  • networking
  • SOAP
  • API
  • Python
  • Pandas
  • Flask
  • Dash
  • Django

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Futuristic
Telecoms
Succesful
Large Player

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • medical

Learn more/Apply for this position