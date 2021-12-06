Technical Project Manager

- This position will be responsible for the management and supporting of project activities. They will be responsible for the management of projects either directly or indirectly. For those projects that are indirect they will have direct access to all activities for review and guidance. They will be responsible for the setup and implementation of a project management structure and process in the company.
Responsible for Project Management
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- PMI
- PMBOK
- AUTOCAD
- INSTALLATIONS
- MEDICAL
- PRINCE2
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years