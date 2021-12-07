CA Southern Africa in strategic alliance with Ignite Technology

CA Southern Africa, the sole sub-Saharan representative of Broadcom Software, has announced a strategic alliance with Ignite Technology, an enterprise software and IT consulting services business specialising in Clarity Portfolio Project Management (PPM), automation, mainframe, and cybersecurity.

“Enterprise Software for Digital Product Management(DPM) and Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) are unique solution arenas due to the specialised software and resources required. It forms part of the ValueOps philosophy that helps businesses align the process of IT development with the needs of the business or organisation,” notes Stephen Chetty, account director of CA Southern Africa.

“Ignite Technology is a major supplier of IT software, consultancy and delivery services to businesses of all sectors, across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

He adds the company is a Tier 1 Broadcom Software Partner.

“Ignite has had tremendous success globally in the implementation of the Broadcom Clarity solutions. They have a tried and tested methodology along with all the necessary specialised skills. CA Southern Africa brings immense depth of understanding and local market knowledge to the relationship. We have many customers within South Africa and the broader sub-Saharan African territories, with a need for these enterprise grade solutions.

“Moreover, CA Southern Africa is the sole provider of Broadcom software in the region. This partnership will translate into even greater successes with our customers who will be provided with globally leading software from CA Southern Africa, supported by Ignite’s services team who are unsurpassed in skill and experience in this solution space,” concludes Chetty.