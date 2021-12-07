Coupa Systems Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

A Coupa System Administrator position has become available within the Enablement Team of the TFG Non-Merchandise Procurement Department

Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Non-Merchandise Business Spend Management. System process activities include Sourcing, Contracting, Invoicing & Payments making cost control, compliance and anything spend management related easier and more effective.

If you enjoy working with User Data, maintaining system workflows, structures & forms, ensuring processes align with business requirements, problem solving and supporting a service then this role is for you!

Responsilibilities:

Ensuring that all master data is always accurate and up to date, including but not limited to user access, Coupa roles, cost centre structures, approval workflows

Management of User licences

Maintaining the Coupa notices, links, company calendar, settings and templates & the NMP SharePoint content

Manage the requirements and relationships between the Enablement team & Infotec as well as between the Enablement team and Coupa/ Coupa consultants

Facilitate the update of process maps, policy and training documentation related to any change on the Coupa product or business processes

Effectively manage the relationship with end users in relation to the Coupa system

Resolve Master data related calls within SLA’s

Work with the Enablement team members to continuously improve service and processes

Ensure that changes are aligned to the required governance / audit requirements

Requirements :

Prior experience in a related field, preferably with in-depth knowledge of business facing systems administration and data management

Recognised degree or equivalent

Good communication skills, written and oral ability

Excellent interpersonal skills, confident dealing with Suppliers & Internal stakeholders

Ability to learn and adapt quickly, with a flexible and positive attitude

Strong analytical reasoning skills and ability to simplify complex requirements

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent attention to details

Is organised, thorough and systematic with strong project management skills

Proficiency with Microsoft suite, specifically MS Excel

Customer Centric with high delivery approach

Ability to work under pressure

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

