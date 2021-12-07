Data Analyst I (Retail)

Position Purpose:
- To increase competitiveness and profitability of a product category by providing analysis, supporting, planning, and executing the customer centric category strategy based on product assortment, pricing, promotions, and product placement.
- The ideal candidate must have a passion for retail (FMCG) – sound channel and customer knowledge & understanding to develop effective in-store retail operations analysis.
- Possess an amazing flair for in-store retail analytics – generating options/alternatives, creating plans, and making relevant connections to performance and commercial impacts. Be able to apply expertise and technology – delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
- This position requires one to be retail orientated and have financial and/or business acumen.
Qualifications:
- Degree or diploma in commerce, information or computer science discipline or analytics certification or equivalent- (preferred) but not essential if you have the right track record of delivery: specifically, in in-store retail operations orientated and full pipeline data analytics.
Job objectives:
- Best practice research and adoption: in-store retail operations data mining and analysis.
- Build an understanding of the company Division’s data landscape, particularly as it pertains to the in-store retail operations context.
- Participate in defining business problems with appropriate questions and by proposing a specific analysis approach (full data pipeline).
- Apply sound data methods, integration, and programming. Apply deeper data exploration and correlation analysis including building and deploying data models.
- Participate in identifying and adopting appropriate technology.
Experience:
- Ideally a minimum of 2-3 years experience in data and analytics in the FMCG Retail environment with great practical experiences and exposures in all facets of retail ideally in a fast paced and evolving environment. Must be operationally equipped and understand the immediate practical data inputs that make up a sound data framework in this retail context – (essential).
Knowledge and skills:
- Sound knowledge of retail key performance indicators.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Solid advanced Microsoft Suite with Excel (advanced) – (essential).
- Report writing skills in Tableau software or similar – (essential).
- Strong understanding of data mining models, structures, theories, principles, and practices.
- Knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing.
- AWS / cloud.
- Knowledge of legislation relevant to the collection, storage, and exploitation of customer data – (essential).
- Knowledge of data structures relevant to both operational and business intelligence systems – (essential).
- Skill in using the open-source statistical package R, Python or similar – (advantageous, but not essential if the candidate have knowledge about excel, sql and tableau).
- Skills in using SQL in the data mining process, particularly for data preparation.
- Presentation skills using Microsoft Office 365 PowerPoint – (essential).
- Office 365 (outlook, sheets, docs, slides etc.) – (preferred).
- Sound English communication skills (essential).
- Good time management skills (essential).
- Good understanding of the data analysis process, from asking questions to presenting findings (essential).