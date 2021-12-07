Intermediate .Net C# Developer – Pretoria – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative next gen software dev hub that specialises in designing and developing tech for the world’s largest online gaming community’s is currently expanding & seeking a highly proficient Intermediate .Net C# Developer.

This team is passionate about cutting-edge technology & collaboration; you will be essential in working on a system that facilitates millions of transactions across the globe.

Ae you ready to take your seat amongst the best tech guru’s? Let’s chat.

What you’ll need to score a chat with us:

3 – 5 years software development experience

C#

.Net Core

REST API’s

SQL Server

GIT

TypeScript

Azure Dev Ops

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification

Reference Number for this position is DB54058 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

REST API’s

SQL Server

GIT

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position