IT Intern Fixed Term (6 Months) at Deli Spices

The IT intern will help with the overall network clean up. Computer maintenance, Inventory tracking and tagging, all IT related tasks that have been documented so the resolutions can be followed. Cleaning of technical equipment. Movement of users and set up of users. This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.

Basic Job Functions:

Customers:

Excellent communication skills and telephone manner.

Excellent organisational skills

Process:

Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers

Cable management skills

Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.) Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.

General:

Good IT Knowledge is needed

Qualifcations and Experience

Essential :

Matric or related NQF 4

IT experience

Willing to learn and study IT related subjects

Great communication in English (Grammar / Spelling)

Driver licence (Advantageous)

The IT Internship is a 6-month Fixed Term Contract role within the Information Technology Department at Deli Spices.

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills.

Organisational Skills

self starter

Interpersonal Skills

work under pressure

motivated

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Deli Spices Group is one ofthe leading seasoning and additive blend suppliers to the Sub-Saharan foodindustry. We package globally-sourced, high-quality ingredients to createconvenient offerings for our clients. We specialise in almost anything to do withflavour and food enhancement: flavourants (natural spices and herbs); mealcreation (home meal replacement, hospitality and catering ingredientsolutions); functional ingredients (soya protein); casings (natural, collagenand artificial) and meat processing equipment and packaging.

We work hard to maintainstrong relationships with our customers who include leading retail corporates,independent multi-national butcheries and delis, major meat processing plants,speciality customers, food services and catering organisations.

In 2017, Deli Spices entered into a strategic partnership with MANE, one of the largest flavour and fragrance companies in the world. This relationship presents exciting opportunities for innovative offerings to our customers and to the industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position