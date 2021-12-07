Are you a Senior Java Developer whose looking to take the next step in their career ? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity with one of the biggest Automotive giants in the world.
The ideal candidate should have-
- At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- A Relevant IT/Business degree
Key Technical skills include:
Development and programming:
- Agile methodology (Scrum)
- Devops
Development:
- JEE (And JEE stack understanding)
- JavaSE (minimum 8.0)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)
- Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition.
- Design patterns eg: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter
- Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies
- JPA, Hibernate, JDBC
- Familiar with Test Driven Development
- Familiar with Linux OS structure
- Linux Bash Scripting
Front End Javastack tools:
- Angular
- Redux
- Javascript
- Typescript
- HTML
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Maven
- Docker
- GlassFish (Payara)
Interface Technologies:
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
- Payloads: JSON and XML
Databases:
- Oracle DB
- Postgres (version 11 and above)
- Solid SQL working knowledge
Other Technologies/tools (advantage):
- Selenium
- Elastic Database
- Understanding of Cloud concepts
- JIRA/Confluence
- VBA
The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Java
- API
- JSON
- XML
- SOAP
- Maven
- Docker
- Agile
- Devops
- JavaSE
- Linux
- Scrum
- Angular
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Bitbucket
- Postgres
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma