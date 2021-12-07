Java Developer

Dec 7, 2021

Are you a Senior Java Developer whose looking to take the next step in their career ? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity with one of the biggest Automotive giants in the world.

The ideal candidate should have-

  • At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • A Relevant IT/Business degree

Key Technical skills include:

Development and programming:

  • Agile methodology (Scrum)
  • Devops

Development:

  • JEE (And JEE stack understanding)
  • JavaSE (minimum 8.0)
  • Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)
  • Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition.
  • Design patterns eg: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter
  • Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies
  • JPA, Hibernate, JDBC
  • Familiar with Test Driven Development
  • Familiar with Linux OS structure
  • Linux Bash Scripting

Front End Javastack tools:

  • Angular
  • Redux
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • HTML
  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • Maven
  • Docker
  • GlassFish (Payara)

Interface Technologies:

  • REST APIs
  • Queues/Topics
  • SOAP-based services
  • Payloads: JSON and XML

Databases:

  • Oracle DB
  • Postgres (version 11 and above)
  • Solid SQL working knowledge

Other Technologies/tools (advantage):

  • Selenium
  • Elastic Database
  • Understanding of Cloud concepts
  • JIRA/Confluence
  • VBA

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂

