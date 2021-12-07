Java Developer

Are you a Senior Java Developer whose looking to take the next step in their career ? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity with one of the biggest Automotive giants in the world.

The ideal candidate should have-

At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

A Relevant IT/Business degree

Key Technical skills include:

Development and programming:

Agile methodology (Scrum)

Devops

Development:

JEE (And JEE stack understanding)

JavaSE (minimum 8.0)

Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)

Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition.

Design patterns eg: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter

Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies

JPA, Hibernate, JDBC

Familiar with Test Driven Development

Familiar with Linux OS structure

Linux Bash Scripting

Front End Javastack tools:

Angular

Redux

Javascript

Typescript

HTML

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Maven

Docker

GlassFish (Payara)

Interface Technologies:

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

Payloads: JSON and XML

Databases:

Oracle DB

Postgres (version 11 and above)

Solid SQL working knowledge

Other Technologies/tools (advantage):

Selenium

Elastic Database

Understanding of Cloud concepts

JIRA/Confluence

VBA

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂

