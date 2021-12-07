Java Devops Developer

One of the bigggest Automotive giants in the world have a fantastic opportunity for a Java Devops Developer to become part of their dynamic team and grow within the company.

The ideal candidate should have 8+ years experience as well as a relevant IT degree

Key technical skills will include:

Expert in Java / JEE

RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Beneficial:

Elastic Stack specifically Kibana

Apache Kafka

Grafana

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

Angular 2 (advantageous)

JavaScript / Typescript (advantageous)

HTML5+CSS3 (advantageous)

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Java development (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.

Problem Management related to area of responsibility.

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Process improvement.

2nd Level Incident Management.

Change Management Exposure Advantageous.

Create required ITSM tickets to relevant support groups.

