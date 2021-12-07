Java Devops Developer

Dec 7, 2021

One of the bigggest Automotive giants in the world have a fantastic opportunity for a Java Devops Developer to become part of their dynamic team and grow within the company.

The ideal candidate should have 8+ years experience as well as a relevant IT degree

Key technical skills will include:

  • Expert in Java / JEE
  • RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of design patterns
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
  • ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
  • Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins

Beneficial:

  • Elastic Stack specifically Kibana
  • Apache Kafka
  • Grafana
  • Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps
  • Angular 2 (advantageous)
  • JavaScript / Typescript (advantageous)
  • HTML5+CSS3 (advantageous)

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

  • Java development (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.
  • Problem Management related to area of responsibility.
  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Process improvement.
  • 2nd Level Incident Management.
  • Change Management Exposure Advantageous.
  • Create required ITSM tickets to relevant support groups.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

