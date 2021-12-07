One of the bigggest Automotive giants in the world have a fantastic opportunity for a Java Devops Developer to become part of their dynamic team and grow within the company.
The ideal candidate should have 8+ years experience as well as a relevant IT degree
Key technical skills will include:
- Expert in Java / JEE
- RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
Beneficial:
- Elastic Stack specifically Kibana
- Apache Kafka
- Grafana
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
- Angular 2 (advantageous)
- JavaScript / Typescript (advantageous)
- HTML5+CSS3 (advantageous)
The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:
- Java development (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.
- Problem Management related to area of responsibility.
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Process improvement.
- 2nd Level Incident Management.
- Change Management Exposure Advantageous.
- Create required ITSM tickets to relevant support groups.
Apply today for more information and lets get you that new venture 🙂
