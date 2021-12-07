JAVA Software Engineer

12 Months contract – Renewable 12 months contract
Onsite or Remote (does not have to be office based)
About:
You will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.
Technologies touched on include: J2EE, EJB, JMS, JSP, JSF, GWT, SOAP, REST, JPA, Hibernate, WebSphere Application Server, Pentaho Spoon, BIRT Reports, Spring, Spring Batch, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, GIT, Gradle, GitLab Pipelines, Jenkins and many more technologies.
You will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including: Spring Boot and Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.
Required Skills – Non Negotiable
- Minimum of 5 years in a Software Development/Software Engineering role
- A relevant IT Degree or Diploma or an Engineering Degree will count in the candidate’s favor.
- Java
- Spring, Spring Boot
- Basic HTML, CSS
- OO design patterns and principles
Other Technical requirements:
- More advanced HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Angular
- Micro-service based environments
- Cloud based services and infrastructures
- AWS
- Working in an agile environment
- Experience in test automation
Desired Skills:
- J2EE
- JMS
- EJB
- JSP
- GWT
- SOAP
- REST
- JPA
- Hibernate
- WebSphere Application Server
- Pentaho Spoon
- BIRT Reports
- Spring
- Spring Batch
- Spring Boot
- Spring Cloud
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- AWS
- GIT
- Gradle
- GitLab
- GitLab Pipelines
- Jenkins
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial