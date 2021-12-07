JAVA Software Engineer

12 Months contract – Renewable 12 months contract

Onsite or Remote (does not have to be office based)

About:

You will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.

Technologies touched on include: J2EE, EJB, JMS, JSP, JSF, GWT, SOAP, REST, JPA, Hibernate, WebSphere Application Server, Pentaho Spoon, BIRT Reports, Spring, Spring Batch, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, GIT, Gradle, GitLab Pipelines, Jenkins and many more technologies.

You will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including: Spring Boot and Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.

Required Skills – Non Negotiable

Minimum of 5 years in a Software Development/Software Engineering role

A relevant IT Degree or Diploma or an Engineering Degree will count in the candidate’s favor.

Java

Spring, Spring Boot

Basic HTML, CSS

OO design patterns and principles

Other Technical requirements:

More advanced HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Angular

Micro-service based environments

Cloud based services and infrastructures

AWS

Working in an agile environment

Experience in test automation

Desired Skills:

J2EE

JMS

EJB

JSP

GWT

SOAP

REST

JPA

Hibernate

WebSphere Application Server

Pentaho Spoon

BIRT Reports

Spring

Spring Batch

Spring Boot

Spring Cloud

Docker

Kubernetes

AWS

GIT

Gradle

GitLab

GitLab Pipelines

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial

