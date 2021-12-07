NTT data centre on track for April 2022 opening

Growthpoint Properties is on track to complete the turnkey data centre development of NTT Johannesburg 1 Data Centre at Centralpoint Innovation District in Samrand, in early 2022.

NTT is represented in Africa and the Middle East by Dimension Data, the South African systems integrator and managed services provider.

“Dimension Data has been meticulous in its stipulations for the high-quality NTT Johannesburg 1 Data Centre,” says Estienne de Klerk, Growthpoint’s SA CEO. “Working with them is an excellent experience as we understand their world-class requirements and can help them achieve this in the localised context of South Africa.

“We are proud of this partnership, and to be part of building NTT’s global growth, capabilities and capacity in Africa with Dimension Data while responding to Africa’s growing digital economy.”

The base-build of the multi-million-rand NTT Johannesburg 1, which broke ground in September 2020, has already been completed. The building’s infrastructure is currently being tested while NTT continues with its fit-out and the property is given its finishing touches.

The centre will include 6 000sqm of IT space and feature high-end offices with an NTT Technology Experience Lab (TEL), all supported by specialised state-of-the-art security solutions.

Johannesburg 1 Data Centre is set to launch April 2022.

NTT operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world, with over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and regions.

Designed to its international standards, the Johannesburg 1 is only 500m from the Kosmosdal electrical substation that provides it with a 20MVA connected power supply, and which has enabled an extremely cost-effective electrical infrastructure set-up, which also includes redundancy.

Centralpoint Innovation district also offers carrier-neutral fibre infrastructure especially specified for mega data centres.

“We are experiencing an increase in demand for data centres in line with Africa’s exciting growth and today’s increasingly data-driven and connected world,” says Leon Labuschagne, Growthpoint’s head of industrial development. “Growthpoint’s development of NTT Johannesburg 1 Data Centre, and our strategic data-centre development land holdings in Cape Town and Johannesburg signal that we are well positioned as partners in building South Africa’s digital future.”

Centralpoint is located in Midrand, just off the N1 Samrand off-ramp between Johannesburg and Pretoria with easy access to the east and west of Johannesburg and Pretoria.