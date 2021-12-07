Project Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join a very well established organization based in Bellville, Cape Town. Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements.

Education and Experience

Building Science / Project Management / Construction Management or similar technical tertiary qualification.

Two years practical experience in the construction industry.

Experience within the Facilities Management field is preferable

Skills and Knowledge

Project management

Administrative skills

Report preparation and business writing / report writing skills

Budgeting and financial management

People management and leadership skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Scheduling skills

IT Literacy MS Office, MS Excel

