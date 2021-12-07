Project Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join a very well established organization based in Bellville, Cape Town. Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements.

Education and Experience

  • Building Science / Project Management / Construction Management or similar technical tertiary qualification.
  • Two years practical experience in the construction industry.
  • Experience within the Facilities Management field is preferable

Skills and Knowledge

  • Project management
  • Administrative skills
  • Report preparation and business writing / report writing skills
  • Budgeting and financial management
  • People management and leadership skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Scheduling skills
  • IT Literacy MS Office, MS Excel

