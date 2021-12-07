Project Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join a very well established organization based in Bellville, Cape Town. Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements.
Education and Experience
- Building Science / Project Management / Construction Management or similar technical tertiary qualification.
- Two years practical experience in the construction industry.
- Experience within the Facilities Management field is preferable
Skills and Knowledge
- Project management
- Administrative skills
- Report preparation and business writing / report writing skills
- Budgeting and financial management
- People management and leadership skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Scheduling skills
- IT Literacy MS Office, MS Excel