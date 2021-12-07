Projects/Applications Engineer

Dec 7, 2021

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Minimum ND Mechanical Engineering qualification or related is essential.
  • Minimum 3 years working experience within the pumps industry.
  • Understanding of hydraulics, system curves and design is essential.
  • Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.
  • Strong planning, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work well under pressure.
  • Ability to work independently as well as within a team.
  • Must have a valid drivers licence.
  • E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Managing internal and external technical enquiries and project proposals.
  • Selecting pumps and applying best practice principals.
  • Producing proposals and product presentations to create awareness.
  • Managing and responsible for profitable turnkey projects (M&E) when required.
  • Working closely across departments to overcome obstacles and ensuring customers are satisfied.
  • Maintaining and developing a culture of excellence relating to customer sales and service.
  • Providing a high level of technical support to customers and the sales team.
  • Generating technical and project quotations for customers when required.
  • Compiling technical documents and competitive quotations for tenders.
  • Providing customer product training when required.
  • Developing of products, including identifying and implementing new applications and markets.
  • Developing business with current and new customers.
  • Producing CAD drawings when required.
  • Assisting with general office and administrative duties when required.
  • Handling of stock control and the placing of orders in the factory.
  • Managing of imports and exports.
  • Hydraulic design of pump stations.
  • Calculating system curves.
  • Adhering to all commercial and technical details of tenders, and project proposals.
  • Commissioning of pump stations.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

