Projects/Applications Engineer

Minimum requirements for the role:
- Minimum ND Mechanical Engineering qualification or related is essential.
- Minimum 3 years working experience within the pumps industry.
- Understanding of hydraulics, system curves and design is essential.
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.
- Strong planning, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work well under pressure.
- Ability to work independently as well as within a team.
- Must have a valid drivers licence.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Managing internal and external technical enquiries and project proposals.
- Selecting pumps and applying best practice principals.
- Producing proposals and product presentations to create awareness.
- Managing and responsible for profitable turnkey projects (M&E) when required.
- Working closely across departments to overcome obstacles and ensuring customers are satisfied.
- Maintaining and developing a culture of excellence relating to customer sales and service.
- Providing a high level of technical support to customers and the sales team.
- Generating technical and project quotations for customers when required.
- Compiling technical documents and competitive quotations for tenders.
- Providing customer product training when required.
- Developing of products, including identifying and implementing new applications and markets.
- Developing business with current and new customers.
- Producing CAD drawings when required.
- Assisting with general office and administrative duties when required.
- Handling of stock control and the placing of orders in the factory.
- Managing of imports and exports.
- Hydraulic design of pump stations.
- Calculating system curves.
- Adhering to all commercial and technical details of tenders, and project proposals.
- Commissioning of pump stations.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.