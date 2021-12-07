Projects/Applications Engineer

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum ND Mechanical Engineering qualification or related is essential.

Minimum 3 years working experience within the pumps industry.

Understanding of hydraulics, system curves and design is essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.

Strong planning, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Must have a valid drivers licence.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing internal and external technical enquiries and project proposals.

Selecting pumps and applying best practice principals.

Producing proposals and product presentations to create awareness.

Managing and responsible for profitable turnkey projects (M&E) when required.

Working closely across departments to overcome obstacles and ensuring customers are satisfied.

Maintaining and developing a culture of excellence relating to customer sales and service.

Providing a high level of technical support to customers and the sales team.

Generating technical and project quotations for customers when required.

Compiling technical documents and competitive quotations for tenders.

Providing customer product training when required.

Developing of products, including identifying and implementing new applications and markets.

Developing business with current and new customers.

Producing CAD drawings when required.

Assisting with general office and administrative duties when required.

Handling of stock control and the placing of orders in the factory.

Managing of imports and exports.

Hydraulic design of pump stations.

Calculating system curves.

Adhering to all commercial and technical details of tenders, and project proposals.

Commissioning of pump stations.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

