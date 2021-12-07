Senior C# Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Globally recognised Automotive Company is looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience.

The successful candidate will be involved in working with all the latest trends and technologies.

The Company offers training abroad three times a year and you will also have the opportunity to work alongside the best Developers globally.

If you are passionate about your work and willing to take a lead role then give me a call!!!!

Requirements:

  • 8+ years’ experience
  • Azure DevOps
  • REST
  • Visual IDE
  • Web Application
  • Web Services Design
  • Web Design
  • SQL
  • AGILE
  • SCRUM
  • Understanding of Cloud computing technologies
  • Azure Kubernetes Services

Qualifications

  • IT Degree or Diploma

Desired Skills:

  • Rest
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • Web Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

