Senior C# Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Globally recognised Automotive Company is looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience.
The successful candidate will be involved in working with all the latest trends and technologies.
The Company offers training abroad three times a year and you will also have the opportunity to work alongside the best Developers globally.
If you are passionate about your work and willing to take a lead role then give me a call!!!!
Requirements:
- 8+ years’ experience
- Azure DevOps
- REST
- Visual IDE
- Web Application
- Web Services Design
- Web Design
- SQL
- AGILE
- SCRUM
- Understanding of Cloud computing technologies
- Azure Kubernetes Services
Qualifications
- IT Degree or Diploma
Reference Number for this position is BV53566 which is a Contract position based in Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Rest
- SQL
- Azure
- Web Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma