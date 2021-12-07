Senior Java Developer

Our client who is one of the leading giants in the Automotive industry seeks a Senior Java Developer in the Gauteng area or anyone who is willing to relocate. This is a fantastic chance for an individual to join a brilliant team of developers and become part of a dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Relevant IT/Business Degree

The technical skills will include:

Angular (mandatory)

JAVA EE / JAVA

Developing on AWS

EJB

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ / WebStorm

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GIT

Node.JS

Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Micro Services

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)

Git, Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable BMW IT to support BMW Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Travel to Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Penetration testing and compliance

Apply now for more info:)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

