Senior Java Developer

Dec 7, 2021

Our client who is one of the leading giants in the Automotive industry seeks a Senior Java Developer in the Gauteng area or anyone who is willing to relocate. This is a fantastic chance for an individual to join a brilliant team of developers and become part of a dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

The technical skills will include:

  • Angular (mandatory)
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Developing on AWS
  • EJB
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • GIT
  • Node.JS
  • Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

  • Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
  • Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
  • Git, Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
  • HTML5, CSS3

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable BMW IT to support BMW Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

  • Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Travel to Munich
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours
  • Penetration testing and compliance

