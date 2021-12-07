Our client who is one of the leading giants in the Automotive industry seeks a Senior Java Developer in the Gauteng area or anyone who is willing to relocate. This is a fantastic chance for an individual to join a brilliant team of developers and become part of a dynamic team
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
The technical skills will include:
- Angular (mandatory)
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Developing on AWS
- EJB
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- GIT
- Node.JS
- Jira, Confluence
Advantageous:
- Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
- Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
- Git, Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:
Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable BMW IT to support BMW Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
- Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.
- Travel to Munich
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours
- Penetration testing and compliance
Apply now for more info:)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years