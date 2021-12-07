Senior Java Developer

Dec 7, 2021

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Option to renew yearly)
Location: Remote or Onsite

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).
  • Java / JavaScript Certificates

Experience & Skills:

  • Minimum 8 years JAVA & IT experience with some exposure in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
  • REST API
  • GitLab
  • Gradle
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes (K8s)
  • Consul
  • Flyway (Database Migrations)
  • IBM MQ & JMS
  • Spring State Machine
  • OTHER SKILLS/COMPETENCIES/TECHNOLOGIES
  • Kibana (ELK)
  • Grafana
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • NodeJS
  • MongoDB
  • JIRA
  • IBM BPM
  • Oracle DB
  • Unit Testing
  • API Testing (e.g., Karate, RestAssured)

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Technical systems design and architectural documentation.
  • Systems support and systems enhancements.
  • Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks.
  • Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
  • Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions.
  • Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices.
  • Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members.
  • Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.
  • Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly.
  • Supporting effective teamwork within the [URL Removed] REQUIREMENTS

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial / Investments

