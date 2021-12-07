Senior Java Developer

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Option to renew yearly)
Location: Remote or Onsite
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).
- Java / JavaScript Certificates
Experience & Skills:
- Minimum 8 years JAVA & IT experience with some exposure in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment
Sound technical proficiency in the following:
- Java
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- GIT
- Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
- REST API
- GitLab
- Gradle
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Kubernetes (K8s)
- Consul
- Flyway (Database Migrations)
- IBM MQ & JMS
- Spring State Machine
- OTHER SKILLS/COMPETENCIES/TECHNOLOGIES
- Kibana (ELK)
- Grafana
- JavaScript
- Angular
- NodeJS
- MongoDB
- JIRA
- IBM BPM
- Oracle DB
- Unit Testing
- API Testing (e.g., Karate, RestAssured)
Responsibilities and work output:
- Technical systems design and architectural documentation.
- Systems support and systems enhancements.
- Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks.
- Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
- Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions.
- Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices.
- Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members.
- Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.
- Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly.
- Supporting effective teamwork within the [URL Removed] REQUIREMENTS
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- JavaScript
- REST API
- GIT
- GIT LAB
- Relational databases
- PostgreSQL
- Spring Framework
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial / Investments