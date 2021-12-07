Senior Java Developer

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Option to renew yearly)

Location: Remote or Onsite

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).

Java / JavaScript Certificates

Experience & Skills:

Minimum 8 years JAVA & IT experience with some exposure in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

Java

Spring

Spring Boot

GIT

Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

REST API

GitLab

Gradle

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes (K8s)

Consul

Flyway (Database Migrations)

IBM MQ & JMS

Spring State Machine

OTHER SKILLS/COMPETENCIES/TECHNOLOGIES

Kibana (ELK)

Grafana

JavaScript

Angular

NodeJS

MongoDB

JIRA

IBM BPM

Oracle DB

Unit Testing

API Testing (e.g., Karate, RestAssured)

Responsibilities and work output:

Technical systems design and architectural documentation.

Systems support and systems enhancements.

Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks.

Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions.

Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices.

Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members.

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.

Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly.

Supporting effective teamwork within the [URL Removed] REQUIREMENTS

Desired Skills:

JAVA

JavaScript

REST API

GIT

GIT LAB

Relational databases

PostgreSQL

Spring Framework

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial / Investments

