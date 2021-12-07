Senior User Experience Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Proficiencywith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
- Lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth
- Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
- Build strong relationships with client stakeholders
- Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
- Crafting UX and Service design strategies, processes, policies and methodologies
- Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well as iterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
- Demonstrate expertisein creatingcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.), that bring complex solutions to life creatively,efficiently and powerfully
- Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
- Lead/drive projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
- Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and work effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
- In-depthunderstanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
- Excellent written and verbal communicationin order topresent your ideas and communicateevery aspect of your designs
- Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
- Empathyfor usersan absolute must
- Ability to work as a team with fellowUI/UXdesigners,developers, stakeholdersand the like
- Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile
- Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- 6years or moredesign experience
- GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post gradstrongly recommended)
- Computer science
- Psychology
- Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
- Information Technology
- Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
Preferred Qualification:
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
- An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.
- Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc.
Experience required:
- 6years or moredesign experience
- Design certification from accredited design school
- Portfolio ofUI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge ofJava scriptandothermodern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channelservices a big plus
- An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.
- Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc