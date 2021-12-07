Systems Specialist: Digital Solutions at Capitec

Purpose Statement

  • To manage the digital channel application demands and performance through effective monitoring and continuous planning

Experience

Min:

  • 3 years’ experience in System Administration

Ideal:

  • 5 years’ experience in System Administration
  • 5 years’ experience in Microsoft Server Operating Systems
  • 1 years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
  • 1 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:
Knowledge of:

  • Windows Server administration
  • X86 Hardware architecture
  • Virtualization administration

A sound understanding of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
  • Business continuity
  • IT Operations
  • Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
  • Automation and scripting (e.g. Powershell)

Ideal:
A sound understanding of:

  • Linux Server Administration
  • Integration middleware concepts
  • Integration middleware solutions
  • Solid knowledge of JSON, XML and web services
  • Advanced Networking
  • Database management systems and software
  • Elastic Search, Logstash and Kibana (ELK Stack)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

