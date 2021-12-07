Systems Specialist: Digital Solutions at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To manage the digital channel application demands and performance through effective monitoring and continuous planning
Experience
Min:
- 3 years’ experience in System Administration
Ideal:
- 5 years’ experience in System Administration
- 5 years’ experience in Microsoft Server Operating Systems
- 1 years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
- 1 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge of:
- Windows Server administration
- X86 Hardware architecture
- Virtualization administration
A sound understanding of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business continuity
- IT Operations
- Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
- Automation and scripting (e.g. Powershell)
Ideal:
A sound understanding of:
- Linux Server Administration
- Integration middleware concepts
- Integration middleware solutions
- Solid knowledge of JSON, XML and web services
- Advanced Networking
- Database management systems and software
- Elastic Search, Logstash and Kibana (ELK Stack)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required