Automation Engineer at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an experienced an Automation Engineer.



Knowledge and Skills:

This position will require a qualified electrical/electronics engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher.

The successful candidate should have 5-10 years relevant experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging of liquid beverages, with in-depth exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva System Platform, InTouch, InSQL, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches and dairy

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will report to the Process Engineering Manager and will primarily be responsible for ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments and ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and efficient manner.

In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency.

The candidate will participate in projects and continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department.

The candidate will also be responsible for the development of production and process performance reports.

Please consider you application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position