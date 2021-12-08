Business Intelligence Developer with C# – Semi-Remote/ Randburg – R650k – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This globally recognised company is looking for a Business Intelligence Specialist to amend and develop programs whilst assisting the IT Manager and all the relevant internal and external stakeholders by analysing data.

You will also be responsible for generating new and existing reports.

If you have a hands-on and practical approach with attention to detail, then apply today!!!!!!!!!

Requirements:

Degree in IT or Equivalent

Business Intelligence Developer with C#

2 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

T-SQL

C#

.NET

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

