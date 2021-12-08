C# Software Architect / Tech Lead – Semi Remote/ Johannesburg – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a ground-breaking opportunity for a Senior Software Architect to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications in a Fintech Giant!

You will be required to lead a large team of Software Engineers working on Greenfields projects in partnership with AWS and Microsoft.

Your strengths should lie in analytical and quantitative skills also being able to deliver technical solutions and interpret business requirements.

Apply today!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Informatics or Computer Science

Software Architect/Tech Lead

C#

Azure

AWS

.NET Core

Terraform

Angular

React

Typescript

Web API

REST

Reference Number for this position is BV53993 which is a Semi Remote position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

