Data centre switch sales hit all-time high

Global data centre switch revenue was up 11% year-over-year in 3Q 2021, reaching an all-time high.

According to a recent report by Dell’Oro Group, Arista and white box switch suppliers captured most of the growth and gained more than one point of revenue share each.

“We have been predicting the strong demand in the market to persist for various reasons explained in our report, but what surprised us is the level of sales that the vendors were able to fulfill during the quarter, despite ongoing supply challenges,” says Sameh Boujelbene, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group.

“What was clear though is that certain vendors, for instance, Arista and certainly white box suppliers have been so far able to better navigate the supply issues and take advantage of the situation to gain share.”

The 3Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Data Centre Report also found that 400Gbps cumulative shipments eclipsed 3-million ports, the vast majority of which are still driven by Google and Amazon.

Microsoft initiated 400 Gbps deployments in 3Q 2021, the vast majority of which were reported under deferred revenue due to pending qualification cycle.

Huawei, Star-Net Ruijie, and Juniper Networks recorded double-digit revenue growth.