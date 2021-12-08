New MD for HPE SA as Ntuli moves to regional role

Sandile Dube has been appointed as acting-MD for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) in South Africa, effective 1 January 2022. Current MD President Ntuli has been promoted to a pan-regional role as director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa (UKIMESA).

“It is a great privilege to be given an opportunity to lead Hewlett Packard Enterprise in South Africa, during an important time in our history,” says Dube. “The South African team has shown great resilience to overcome challenges during the past year and are excelling as we pivot to an as a service business. I’m excited to continue this momentum and build on the success of my predecessor President Nutli.”

Dube, who is based at HPE’s Johannesburg office, will lead an organisation of nearly 150 team members spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

He joined HPE 18 months ago as sales leader for South Africa.

Prior to joining HPE, Dube worked as a sales manager at Dimension Data in South Africa.

Ntuli transitions to a role where he will lead HPE’s as a service transformation across the entire UKIMESA region. As director for HPE GreenLake in UKIMESA, he will oversee customer accounts, channel partnerships, and cloud solutions.

Ntuli and his family will relocate to the UK.

“President and Sandile are exceptional leaders who showcase the talent that exists within HPE South Africa,” says Marc Waters, MD for UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa at HPE. “President has brought great energy and a winning mentality to HPE in South Africa and is the perfect leader to run a pan-regional business that will define the future of HPE. Sandile has big aspirations for the HPE team in South Africa and has my full support as he continues to build our momentum in the market.”