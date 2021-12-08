Senior Backend Developer – Johannesburg – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a dynamic company that is driven by their technological advancements to empower their clients through innovation.
This role requires an individual that is looking to be part of a dynamic fun team that is currently working with the latest tech stack. You will be exposed to leading technologies, and you will be part of the end-to-end analytics development so you would ideally be someone who can grasp complex problems easily.
If this is you, we would like to have you onboard!
Requirements:
- BSc degree in IT
- 6+ years’ experience in front/backend software development experience
- Senior Python Backend Developer with C#
- .Net
- OOP
- Python
- C++
- Azure
- NET
- Agile
- CI/CD Pipelines
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Containerization
- Test-Driven Development
Reference Number for this position is FM53865 which is a permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- OOP
- Python
- C++
- Agile
- NoSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma