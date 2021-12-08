Senior Backend Developer – Johannesburg – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a dynamic company that is driven by their technological advancements to empower their clients through innovation.

This role requires an individual that is looking to be part of a dynamic fun team that is currently working with the latest tech stack. You will be exposed to leading technologies, and you will be part of the end-to-end analytics development so you would ideally be someone who can grasp complex problems easily.

If this is you, we would like to have you onboard!

Requirements:

BSc degree in IT

6+ years’ experience in front/backend software development experience

Senior Python Backend Developer with C#

.Net

OOP

Python

C++

Azure

NET

Agile

CI/CD Pipelines

SQL

NoSQL

Containerization

Test-Driven Development

Reference Number for this position is FM53865 which is a permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

