Senior .NET Developer

Our client, based overseas, provides its customers with technical consulting services. They have a fantastic opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to be based remotely – growing a team in SA.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of .NET framework and development with 5+ years’ experience

Strong knowledge and experience with web application frameworks (MVC)

Strong understanding and experience with web 2.0 design principles and development methodology – particularly Service Oriented Architectures and/or API first design approach

Solid knowledge of architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.

Amazon AWS and/or Azure experience

Implemented Web services – Restful or SOAP

Knowledge and experience with AngularJS or similar single page JavaScript framework, experience with SQL and database design – MS SQL Server or similar

Knowledge and experience with Service Oriented Architectures or solutions

Experience with the implementation of automated unit and integration testing strategy, design, and implementation

Knowledge and experience with continuous integration and delivery.

Experience and practice in Agile development methods, tools and processes.

Duties:

Contribute to software development

Contribute to for codebase management

Contribute to release management

Contribute to the design and development of features

Contribute to system support and maintenance

Translate application user stories into functional applications

Build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation

Maintain professional and technical knowledge

Contribute to delivery culture / process

Contribute to sprint retrospectives and process improvement

Assist with estimation and sprint planning

