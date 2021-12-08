Senior .NET Developer

Our client, based overseas, provides its customers with technical consulting services. They have a fantastic opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to be based remotely – growing a team in SA.

Requirements:

  • Strong knowledge of .NET framework and development with 5+ years’ experience
  • Strong knowledge and experience with web application frameworks (MVC)
  • Strong understanding and experience with web 2.0 design principles and development methodology – particularly Service Oriented Architectures and/or API first design approach
  • Solid knowledge of architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.
  • Amazon AWS and/or Azure experience
  • Implemented Web services – Restful or SOAP
  • Knowledge and experience with AngularJS or similar single page JavaScript framework, experience with SQL and database design – MS SQL Server or similar
  • Knowledge and experience with Service Oriented Architectures or solutions
  • Experience with the implementation of automated unit and integration testing strategy, design, and implementation
  • Knowledge and experience with continuous integration and delivery.
  • Experience and practice in Agile development methods, tools and processes.

Duties:

  • Contribute to software development
  • Contribute to for codebase management
  • Contribute to release management
  • Contribute to the design and development of features
  • Contribute to system support and maintenance
  • Translate application user stories into functional applications
  • Build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues
  • Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation
  • Maintain professional and technical knowledge
  • Contribute to delivery culture / process
  • Contribute to sprint retrospectives and process improvement
  • Assist with estimation and sprint planning

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • MVC
  • web 2.0 design
  • API
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Restful
  • SOAP
  • SQL
  • TDD
  • JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Jenkins
  • Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

