Our client, based overseas, provides its customers with technical consulting services. They have a fantastic opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to be based remotely – growing a team in SA.
Requirements:
- Strong knowledge of .NET framework and development with 5+ years’ experience
- Strong knowledge and experience with web application frameworks (MVC)
- Strong understanding and experience with web 2.0 design principles and development methodology – particularly Service Oriented Architectures and/or API first design approach
- Solid knowledge of architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.
- Amazon AWS and/or Azure experience
- Implemented Web services – Restful or SOAP
- Knowledge and experience with AngularJS or similar single page JavaScript framework, experience with SQL and database design – MS SQL Server or similar
- Knowledge and experience with Service Oriented Architectures or solutions
- Experience with the implementation of automated unit and integration testing strategy, design, and implementation
- Knowledge and experience with continuous integration and delivery.
- Experience and practice in Agile development methods, tools and processes.
Duties:
- Contribute to software development
- Contribute to for codebase management
- Contribute to release management
- Contribute to the design and development of features
- Contribute to system support and maintenance
- Translate application user stories into functional applications
- Build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues
- Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge
- Contribute to delivery culture / process
- Contribute to sprint retrospectives and process improvement
- Assist with estimation and sprint planning
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- MVC
- web 2.0 design
- API
- AWS
- Azure
- Restful
- SOAP
- SQL
- TDD
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Jenkins
- Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years