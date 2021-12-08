UX Designer II (Pipeline) at Capitec

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

To develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class User/Client Experience (UX) design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Capitec brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.

To constantly enhance user experience through usability studies, contributing to translating feature requirements into interactive and visual designs across platforms, and work closely with Technology teams and User Interface (UI) Designers, and/or creating.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Knowledge of:

Sketch, Figma or similar

Prototyping using InVision or similar

Thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies

Understanding of Google Material Design

Ideal:

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)

Agile practices

Experience:

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web

At least 5 years’ experience in digital

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or something similar

Prototyping experience in InVision or similar

Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing

Experience with design patterns and standards

Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in

Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Agile software development background

Experience in usability testing

Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations

Analytics background

Passion for interaction design and animations

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

