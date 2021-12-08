UX Designer II (Pipeline) at Capitec

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.
Purpose Statement
- To develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class User/Client Experience (UX) design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Capitec brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.
- To constantly enhance user experience through usability studies, contributing to translating feature requirements into interactive and visual designs across platforms, and work closely with Technology teams and User Interface (UI) Designers, and/or creating.
Education (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Education (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification
Knowledge and Experience
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Knowledge of:
- Sketch, Figma or similar
- Prototyping using InVision or similar
- Thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies
- Understanding of Google Material Design
Ideal:
- Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)
- Agile practices
Experience:
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and web
- At least 5 years’ experience in digital
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or something similar
- Prototyping experience in InVision or similar
- Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing
- Experience with design patterns and standards
- Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web
- A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in
- Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers
Ideal:
- At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector
- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
- Agile software development background
- Experience in usability testing
- Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations
- Analytics background
- Passion for interaction design and animations
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.