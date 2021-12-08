Web Developer & Social Media Specialist at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

SARAO is looking to for an experienced and passionate Web Developer & Social Media Specialist to develop and maintain customised websites for the organisation, manage SARAOs social media platforms, and contribute towards the development of SARAOs online communication strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

Contribute towards the development and implementation of SARAOs online communication strategyDevelopment and management of SARAOs online communication and social media platforms, ensuring up-to-date content, optimal functionality and user experience on all new and existing platforms

This includes design, coding, quality assurance, documentation, update and implementation of all software, including security and patches, as may be appropriate and relevantManage SARAOs social media platforms, ensuring up-to-date content at all timesImplement appropriate monitoring and evaluation of user experience on relevant online communication platformsWork together with relevant internal stakeholders to profile SARAOs scientific and technical achievements in an accessible and understandable manner

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-6 years

BSc (or BSc equivalent) Computer Science, IT or related field

Experience:

5 years documented experience as a web developer with at least 2 years at a middle or intermediate levelWeb design and developmentSocial media managementExperience in the following shall be seen as advantageous:Science communicationsWorking with scientific visual data

Knowledge:

A knowledge and understanding of Customer Relationship ManagementCurrent online communications strategy

Additional Notes:

Key competencies required:Strong experience with popular web development tools and applications such as Jquery, Git, JavaScript, WordPress, HTML5, CSS3, cross-browser compatibility, Web User Interface Design (UI), Security PrinciplesWEBPACK to develop mobile responsive websites and applicationsExperience with the principles of good codingStrong collaboration and problem solving skillsGood written and verbal communication skillsSocial media and content specialistPersonal AttributesKeen eye for detail and the affinity to work in a dynamic environmentSelf-starter who demonstrates strong initiative sense of urgency, and intellectual curiosityAbility to think critically, to evaluate, and to solve complex technical detailsStay current with technology, industry trends, and shares knowledge with the teamMust be able to work with other functional expertsAbility to prioritise competing demands and effectively manage multiple tasksThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicants suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africas activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

