Application/Database Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of innovative Software & Systems Solutions urgently seeks the technical ability of an Application/Database Administrator whose core role will be to maintain and install applications needed for its client offering and daily operations. You will be expected to administer client/server application, support tools and SQL databases which includes Call Logging System HEAT and Pastel Evolution, troubleshoot, design changes while carrying out regular data integrity & quality checks. The successful candidate will require a MCSE/MCP Certification, have experience with Windows & UNIX Servers, Windows operating systems & proficiency in SQL and MySQL and must be a SA Citizen with a valid Driver’s License, After hours work will be expected as [URL Removed] Services (30%)

The administration of client/server application, supporting tools and SQL databases, which includes and are not exclusive to the following: Call Logging System (HEAT) Accounting System (Pastel Evolution)

The installation, configuration, maintenance and ongoing usability of client/server applications within established standards and guidelines.

Troubleshoot, fault-finding and problem solving of client/server application related incidents and problems.

Customer Relations (30%)

Work with support vendors to resolve technical problems with client/server applications.

Maintain positive customer relations through professional interactions with customers.

Work with procurement staff to purchase hardware and software.

Design/Develop/Implement changes to the client/server application or SQL databases that has been approved by the change and release processes.

Design and develop reports that meets the user requirements within the constraints of the client/server application.

Maintenance (15%)

Daily/weekly/monthly data integrity checks to ensure data accuracy.

Daily/weekly/monthly transaction/ticket quality checks.

Record all calls and support activities on the call logging system.

Perform preventative maintenance tasks within established standards and guidelines.

Self-Development (12%)

Review and evaluate new technologies, products and services that can benefit the company.

Prioritization of support incidents, service requests and preventative maintenance activities to ensure high level of uptime and SLA conformance.

Maintain a clean and safe work area, adhere to all safety procedures.

Policies and Procedures (3%) –

Adhere to departmental and company policies and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

MCSE/MCP.

Knowledge of Windows and UNIX Servers.

Knowledge Windows operating systems.

Knowledge of MySQL and Microsoft SQL.

SA Citizen with valid Driver’s License.

Able to assist after hours where need be.

Inclusion and respect for diversity: Respects and promotes individual and cultural differences; encourages diversity and inclusion wherever possible.Integrity and transparency: Maintain high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organisational principles/rules and standards of conduct.Professionalism: Demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent, and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.Teamwork: Develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results.Delivers results: Produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner; is action oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.Managing and sharing knowledge: Continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge, and innovate.Accountability: Takes ownership for achieving the organisations priorities and assumes responsibility for own action and delegated work.Communication: Encourages and contributes to clear and open communication; explains complex matters in an informative, inspiring, and motivational way.Fault Finding: Able to take the initiative of troubleshooting and diagnosing problems.

