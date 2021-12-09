CRM Developer C# JavaScript – Johannesburg – R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the biggest Financial Services companies in the Johannesburg areas is looking for a CRM Developer who will be working alongside their Agile team in terms of enhancing, maintaining, and developing across clusters.

You need to be solutions driven with 5+ years’ experience with C# and the .Net Framework as well as web development and experience with JavaScript and web services.

If this describes you then apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Dynamic CRM Developer (JavaScript and C#)

SQL

Microsoft .Net using C#

API Integration

Azure Development

Qualifications

National Diploma Information Technology

Reference Number for this position is BV54074 which is a permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

C#

SQL

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position