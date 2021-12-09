CRM Developer C# JavaScript – Johannesburg – R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the biggest Financial Services companies in the Johannesburg areas is looking for a CRM Developer who will be working alongside their Agile team in terms of enhancing, maintaining, and developing across clusters.
You need to be solutions driven with 5+ years’ experience with C# and the .Net Framework as well as web development and experience with JavaScript and web services.
If this describes you then apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- Dynamic CRM Developer (JavaScript and C#)
- SQL
- Microsoft .Net using C#
- API Integration
- Azure Development
Qualifications
- National Diploma Information Technology
Reference Number for this position is BV54074 which is a permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- C#
- SQL
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree