Cross Platform Mobile Applications Developer

Our client, leaders in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries has a position for a Cross Platform Mobile Applications Developer.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Cross-Platform Mobile App Developer will design applications that are adaptable to different devices such as smart-phones and tablets. Responsible for building new android and iOS applications from scratch by using programming languages to create, manage and maintain unique mobile and tablet applications that will meet the users and client’s requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

At least 5 years of industry related experience

3-5 years of cross platform mobile development experience

3-5 years of app integration

1-3 years of backend end API development

MANDATORY TECHNICAL SKILLS / ABILITIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB

Strong experience in developing mobile applications using hybrid development tools covering both iOS and Android platforms

Attention to detail for user experience and design as well a strong focus on app and backend security

Working closely with and mentoring fellow team mates as well build strong customer relationships

KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

To successfully cross-platform the mobile app development confirming its approval via the Apple stores, ensuring customer sign off on both iOS and Android to test apps on a few tests’ devices

To review the codes driving the quality and delivery by checking if the review is completed to the defined coding standards along with evaluating whether comments are clear and understandable, references must be defined according to the coding standards where the code is not according to the defined standards in the review comments and all reviews must be done on time

Solutions must be coded with strong security considerations in place to ensure that the code is complying with the OWASP top 10 list as well as coding and data need to be complaint with the POPIA

To verify that the integrations and APIs are structured according to the defined code standards as well as RESTful/ GraphQL principles

Databases must be structured according to the best practices

To ensure that the test cases are well defined by ensuring that tests are automated and consist of both positive and negative test cases

To display a strong domain of knowledge through articulating acronyms that are used during business meetings and development cycles

To always display professionalism through verbal and physical presentation and adhering to the company’s core values

Desired Skills:

Android

mobile development

ios

rest

application development

