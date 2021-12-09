IT Desktop Support Technician

A Multi-National retailer based in Woodstock is looking for a young IT Desktop Support Technician.

To provide desktop support to Head Office, DC, and store operations users

Key Responsibilities

  • Installation of hardware incl. printers, laptops/PCs, telephones
  • Installation of software incl. e.g. VPN, antivirus, operating systems (e.g. Windows 10)
  • Accurate tracking of allocated devices including user/location, vendor, serial numbers
  • Accurately update all the relevant information with regards to incidents logged
  • Escalate and follow up on issues (internal & external)
  • Provide relevant feedback to the business
  • Co-ordination and follow-up for the procurement of relevant goods and services for stores and the IT department
  • Commensurate administrative duties
  • Ad hoc projects

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

  • Minimum 2 years relevant experience as an onsite Desktop Support Technician
  • Basic hardware and software skills will be advantageous
  • Retail experience would be advantageous
  • Strong coordination and planning skills
  • Good knowledge of business IT systems
  • Strong customer service focus
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

