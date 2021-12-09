IT Desktop Support Technician

A Multi-National retailer based in Woodstock is looking for a young IT Desktop Support Technician.

To provide desktop support to Head Office, DC, and store operations users

Key Responsibilities

Installation of hardware incl. printers, laptops/PCs, telephones

Installation of software incl. e.g. VPN, antivirus, operating systems (e.g. Windows 10)

Accurate tracking of allocated devices including user/location, vendor, serial numbers

Accurately update all the relevant information with regards to incidents logged

Escalate and follow up on issues (internal & external)

Provide relevant feedback to the business

Co-ordination and follow-up for the procurement of relevant goods and services for stores and the IT department

Commensurate administrative duties

Ad hoc projects

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

Minimum 2 years relevant experience as an onsite Desktop Support Technician

Basic hardware and software skills will be advantageous

Retail experience would be advantageous

Strong coordination and planning skills

Good knowledge of business IT systems

Strong customer service focus

Good interpersonal skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position