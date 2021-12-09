A Multi-National retailer based in Woodstock is looking for a young IT Desktop Support Technician.
To provide desktop support to Head Office, DC, and store operations users
Key Responsibilities
- Installation of hardware incl. printers, laptops/PCs, telephones
- Installation of software incl. e.g. VPN, antivirus, operating systems (e.g. Windows 10)
- Accurate tracking of allocated devices including user/location, vendor, serial numbers
- Accurately update all the relevant information with regards to incidents logged
- Escalate and follow up on issues (internal & external)
- Provide relevant feedback to the business
- Co-ordination and follow-up for the procurement of relevant goods and services for stores and the IT department
- Commensurate administrative duties
- Ad hoc projects
Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience as an onsite Desktop Support Technician
- Basic hardware and software skills will be advantageous
- Retail experience would be advantageous
- Strong coordination and planning skills
- Good knowledge of business IT systems
- Strong customer service focus
- Good interpersonal skills
- Strong verbal and written communication skills