IT Support Technician at Computer Universe

If you are a hardworking, dedicated and career-minded individual with at least 2-4 years working experience with a valid SA Driver’s License and own transport,

A+ and N+

Clear understanding of office [Phone Number Removed]; installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows

Clear understanding of office [Phone Number Removed]; installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows Office 365 Setup and configure beneficial

Good understanding of Microsoft products

Good understanding of Microsoft products Google Gsuite experience setup and configure experience (will be an advantage)

Understanding of DNS/DHCP

Networking knowledge is required (Fibre Routers, Wifi Access Points)

Helpdesk knowledge and experience dealing with customers and understanding how to deliver clear and effective IT Support Services

Network Cabling, Wireless configuration and management

TeamViewer support experience

Personal Skills/Attributes:

Good communication skills. Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Punctual

Ability to work under pressure

Motivated and Presentable

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

Hardware troubleshooting

Help Desk Support

Install Software

Remote support

1st Line

PC installation

Break/Fix

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

