IT Support Technician at Computer Universe

If you are a hardworking, dedicated and career-minded individual with at least 2-4 years working experience with a valid SA Driver’s License and own transport,
- A+ and N+
Clear understanding of office [Phone Number Removed]; installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows
- Office 365 Setup and configure beneficial
Good understanding of Microsoft products
- Google Gsuite experience setup and configure experience (will be an advantage)
- Understanding of DNS/DHCP
- Networking knowledge is required (Fibre Routers, Wifi Access Points)
- Helpdesk knowledge and experience dealing with customers and understanding how to deliver clear and effective IT Support Services
- Network Cabling, Wireless configuration and management
- TeamViewer support experience
Personal Skills/Attributes:
- Good communication skills. Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Punctual
- Ability to work under pressure
- Motivated and Presentable
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
- Install Software
- Remote support
- 1st Line
- PC installation
- Break/Fix
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric