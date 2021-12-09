Our client, leaders in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries has a position for a Java Developer.
The ideal candidate will be required to Modifify, develop, test and maintain applications. Help evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintain them where necessary
.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
- Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience
- Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply
- Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience
- Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
- Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
- Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.
- Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.
- Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.
- Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
- Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.
- Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
- Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.
- Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.
Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.
REQUIRED SKILL SET
Java
- Basic JSE API (to v7)
- GUI Development (Swing / SWT)
- JAVA 8.0
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Servlets
- JAXP / JAXB
- Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)
- EJB (MDBs)
- JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)
- JSP Custom Tags
- JavaScript / AJAX
- AOP
- Caching mechanisms (ehCache)
Frameworks
- Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)
- Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)
- ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)
XML
- Core Concepts
- DTD/XSD
- XSL (XSL:FO)
Databases
- Core RDBMS Concepts
- Oracle
- DB/2
- SQL
App Design
- OOA/D
- Design Patterns (GoF)
- Enterprise Patterns
- Application Architecture
- Technical Architecture
O/S
-
Windows – Desktop & serverLinuxApp Servers
-
Tomcat
- Websphere (including Admin)
- Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)
General Dev.
- Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)
- Maven
- Retail Business Domain Knowledge
Scripting
-
Python / JythonShell ScriptingProcess
-
Agile – SCRUM
- TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example
- Distributor Source Management Processes
Certifications
- Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer
Oracle Java Professional Programmer
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
- J2EE
- Java Development
- Hibernate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years