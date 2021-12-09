Java Developer

Our client, leaders in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries has a position for a Java Developer.

The ideal candidate will be required to Modifify, develop, test and maintain applications. Help evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintain them where necessary

.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience

Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply

Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience

Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.

REQUIRED SKILL SET

Java

Basic JSE API (to v7)

GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

JAVA 8.0

JDBC

J2EE

Servlets

JAXP / JAXB

Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

EJB (MDBs)

JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)

JSP Custom Tags

JavaScript / AJAX

AOP

Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks

Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)

Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)

ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML

Core Concepts

DTD/XSD

XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases

Core RDBMS Concepts

Oracle

DB/2

SQL

App Design

OOA/D

Design Patterns (GoF)

Enterprise Patterns

Application Architecture

Technical Architecture

O/S

Windows – Desktop & serverLinuxApp Servers

Tomcat

Websphere (including Admin)

Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.

Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)

Maven

Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting

Python / JythonShell ScriptingProcess

Agile – SCRUM

TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

Oracle Java Professional Programmer

Desired Skills:

Java

Java 8

Spring Framework

J2EE

Java Development

Hibernate

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

