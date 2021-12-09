Project Manager (Sandton) – Ref 21043

Responsible for the management, coordination and administration of projects. Responsible to ensure all Department of Education, Council for Higher Education and Seta’s requirements are adhered to.
Duties & Responsibilities
Develop a detailed project plan to track and monitor progress
– Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project cost using appropriate verification techniques.
– Constant focus on delivery of events as per timetable.
– Development of course rollout and calendar
– Identify, monitor and respond to all risks that may be related to the program.
– Ensue all queries are resolved within the SLA
– Project management
– Planning
– Organization Skills
– Solid organizational skills
– Attention to detail
– Good problem solver
Support
– Interacting with facilitators on an ongoing basis to ensure all program events are achieved.
– Provide support to team, learners and RM’s
– Communication Skills
– Peoples person
– Client liaison skills
– Customer service
Management
– Manage team
– Overseeing and managing the day to day delivery of the programs.
– Hold departmental meetings regularly
– Management Skills
– Multitasking Skills
– Performance Management
– Staffing
Processes
– Ensure processes are being adhered to at all times.
– Streamline current processes to ensure objective is achieved
– Create new processes when required
– Coordinate accreditation processes and ensure that all audit requirements are met
– Ensure company policies and procedures are followed
– Process improvement
– Verbal and written communication skills
– Document management
Training and Coaching
– Train and coach team members
– Identify coaching areas for development
– Refresher training with team
– Ensuring the training manual is updated with the current processes.
– Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency
– Coaching
– Good communication skills
– Process
Reporting
– Analyze stats and provide feedback
– Provide monthly, weekly reporting for stakeholders
– Analyze learner and facilitator feedback
– Develop and document spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps
– Analytical
– Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office
– Good written and verbal skills
Systems
– Understand and implement system for the projects/programs
– Provide ongoing feedback to enhance current systems
Desired Experience & Qualification
Experience in project mangement
Relevant qualification
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Team Management
- Planning & Organising