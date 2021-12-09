Project Manager (Sandton) – Ref 21043

Responsible for the management, coordination and administration of projects. Responsible to ensure all Department of Education, Council for Higher Education and Seta’s requirements are adhered to.

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop a detailed project plan to track and monitor progress

– Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project cost using appropriate verification techniques.

– Constant focus on delivery of events as per timetable.

– Development of course rollout and calendar

– Identify, monitor and respond to all risks that may be related to the program.

– Ensue all queries are resolved within the SLA

– Project management

– Planning

– Organization Skills

– Solid organizational skills

– Attention to detail

– Good problem solver

Support

– Interacting with facilitators on an ongoing basis to ensure all program events are achieved.

– Provide support to team, learners and RM’s

– Communication Skills

– Peoples person

– Client liaison skills

– Customer service

Management

– Manage team

– Overseeing and managing the day to day delivery of the programs.

– Hold departmental meetings regularly

– Management Skills

– Multitasking Skills

– Performance Management

– Staffing

Processes

– Ensure processes are being adhered to at all times.

– Streamline current processes to ensure objective is achieved

– Create new processes when required

– Coordinate accreditation processes and ensure that all audit requirements are met

– Ensure company policies and procedures are followed

– Process improvement

– Verbal and written communication skills

– Document management

Training and Coaching

– Train and coach team members

– Identify coaching areas for development

– Refresher training with team

– Ensuring the training manual is updated with the current processes.

– Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency

– Coaching

– Good communication skills

– Process

Reporting

– Analyze stats and provide feedback

– Provide monthly, weekly reporting for stakeholders

– Analyze learner and facilitator feedback

– Develop and document spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps

– Analytical

– Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office

– Good written and verbal skills

Systems

– Understand and implement system for the projects/programs

– Provide ongoing feedback to enhance current systems

Desired Experience & Qualification

Experience in project mangement

Relevant qualification

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Team Management

Planning & Organising

Learn more/Apply for this position