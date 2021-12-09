QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a software tester to join them on an independent contract basis

We are looking for a motivated, dynamic individual to join our Software Development team. The role entails

testing a range of products enabling the business to plan, buy and move merchandise effectively.

Testers at all levels will be considered. Applicants need the ability to learn new technologies, have a commitment to set and meet deadlines, be highly motivated with enthusiasm and the ability to create and

innovate testing processes. Identifying and interpreting the business requirements is paramount to be successful in this role.

Responsibilities

? Creating and maintaining test cases for supply chain workflows

Test cases must be created to:

? Confirm Data integrity

? Positive / Negative test cases to confirm user acceptance criteria

? User and application security requirements are met

? Confirm software UX is consistent

? Managing testing across teams and systems (end to end testing)

? Own all or part of the testing effort on multiple projects

? Compose proof of testing reports to the team manager and business when required

? Logging and tracking of defects found from submission to resolution

? Work closely with developers to identify and isolate defects in products/systems early in the SDLC

? Provide support during User Acceptance Testing and Pilot phases in cooperation with other teams

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

? Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage (ISTQB Certified)

? Experience in testing automation will be a bonus (Selenium/Cypress)

? Strong analytical and problem solving skills

? Good written and verbal communication ability

? Detail-oriented, well organized and quick to learn

? Being technically competent is preferred although not essential for this role

? You must be comfortable working alone or as part of a team

? Understand the principles of testing in an Agile environment

? Be flexible in a quick changing and fast paced work environment

? A passion to improve the users experience while being customer focused

? The ability to build trust and partnership with our customers and your colleagues

? Having fun is part of our DNA not something we strive for

