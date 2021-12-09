Senior C# Azure Developer (Full Stack) – Illovo – up to R13m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an exciting opportunity for a Senior C# Developer with advanced knowledge of Azure cloud. You will be required to evaluate progress and results and recommend major changes in procedures.

Can you apply a broad knowledge of principles, practices, and procedures of software development all the way to completion of difficult assignments?

Are you passionate about growing and applying technical skills?

Then apply today!!!!

Requirements:

BSc Degree or Equivalent

C#

Azure – SAAS

Scrum

Agile

API development & testing tools

Entity Framework

REST API/ web API

Microsoft SQL Server

JavaScript

.Net Core

Angular 9 and up

Reference Number for this position is BV52486 which is a permanent position based in Illovo offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,3m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

SAAS

Scrum

Agile

JavaScript

Net Core

Angular 9

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position