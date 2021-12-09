Senior C# Developer /Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R600 – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This globally recognised automotive company needs the expertise of a seasoned Senior C# Developer specialising in Azure Cloud. Your day to day will involve working alongside the best Developers globally and being exposed to new technologies.

Do you have experience in implementing continuous integration and deployment (CI & CD with Azure DevOps?

If you ready to take your career to new heights, then apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

8+years’ experience as Software Engineer

2+years’ experience with public cloud platforms

C# and similar MS technologies

Visual studio IDE

Web Application

REST

SQL

Agile

Qualifications

IT degree or Diploma

Reference Number for this position is BV53566 which is a Contract semi-remote position offering an hourly rate of R600 – R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

