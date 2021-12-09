Senior Data Scientist – Cape Town – up to R780k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A cutting-edge engineering firm specializing in complex manufacturing processes is looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join their leading team.

This incumbent will be required to innovate on scientific approaches, codify solutions using current best coding practices, and train installation teams in using and applying the solutions.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

5-6 years commercial experience

Python

Tensorflow

PyTorch

Keras

Git

Responsibilities:

Developing and improving data science toolset

Innovating on data science and product solutions

Experimentation to confirm scientific approaches

Verification and validation of product installations

Thought leadership in the technical team, including innovating new approaches

Reference Number for this position is NN53979 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

