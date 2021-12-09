Senior System Architect

Minimum Requirements

B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics) beneficial

At least 1 to 2 years experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2E

SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

Technologies [Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel]

Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping Advanced Problem solving. Analytical and systemic thinking.

Intermediate SQL skills, preferably in Oracle and Postgres

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted

