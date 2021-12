Senior to Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate – Senior Java Developer Role in Cape Town

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred

Java 1.8

Spring boot 2

REST API

Micro service architecture

Openshift 4

Jboss

Swagger-ui

postman

Sybase database and postgres

Learn more/Apply for this position