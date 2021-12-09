Sharepoint Consultant

International Cloud Migration Specialists looking for a Sharepoint Migration Consultant to join their growing organisation!
Role responsibilities include:
-
Reporting to: Head of Cloud and Migration
-
Pre-sales (sales calls, costing, proposals)
-
Migrations (to and from collaboration environments).
- Assist develop procedures and scripts for data migration using MSSQL.
- Assist with Native (non-coding) SharePoint development for projects (SharePoint Workflows, InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, PowerBi).
- Analysis of and documentation around customer requirements.
- Complete product/solutions testing.
- Ad-hoc customer third line support.
Experience required:
- 3 – 5 years Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint On-Premise/ Online experience
- 2 – 3 years SharePoint Consulting experience
- PowerApps, Power Automate and PowerBI – important
- Understanding of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure and Office 365
- Business Process understanding
If you possess a great work ethic, are self-motivated and able to work independently, as part of a team, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory
- Microsoft Exchange
- Office365
- PowerApps
- PowerBI
- Azure
- Cloud Migration
- Sharepoint