Sharepoint Consultant

International Cloud Migration Specialists looking for a Sharepoint Migration Consultant to join their growing organisation!

Role responsibilities include:

Reporting to: Head of Cloud and Migration

Pre-sales (sales calls, costing, proposals)

Migrations (to and from collaboration environments).

Assist develop procedures and scripts for data migration using MSSQL.

Assist with Native (non-coding) SharePoint development for projects (SharePoint Workflows, InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, PowerBi).

Analysis of and documentation around customer requirements.

Complete product/solutions testing.

Ad-hoc customer third line support.

Experience required:

3 – 5 years Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint On-Premise/ Online experience

2 – 3 years SharePoint Consulting experience

PowerApps, Power Automate and PowerBI – important

Understanding of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure and Office 365

Business Process understanding

If you possess a great work ethic, are self-motivated and able to work independently, as part of a team, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange

Office365

PowerApps

PowerBI

Azure

Cloud Migration

Sharepoint

