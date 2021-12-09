Software Tester at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic UK-based Property Service Provider seeks a strong analytical Software Tester with a keen eye for detail and must be well-spoken in English whose core role will be to introduce new testing best practices. You will also require a relevant Undergrad Degree with a suitable Software Testing qualification, have 3-5 years experience in a similar role within a commercial software environment being able to write test cases, test scenarios & test plans, be proficient with Software Testing tools and the latest methodologies, Word and Excel. Currently a hybrid model is on offer with some in office days and remote. Any prior experience in the Property sector or Real Estate Agency, Software Programming and exposure to Cypress will prove [URL Removed] test cases / test scenarios for the system functionality.

Carry out testing activities and provide feedback to the Development team.

Introduce automation tools for testing.

Interface with the Business Analyst / Product Owner, Project Manager / Scrum Master and Software Development team to ensure smooth communication.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Undergraduate Degree (at least 2:1) in a relevant discipline.

Relevant Software Testing qualifications.

Experience/Skills

At least 3-5 years experience of Software Testing in a commercial software environment.

Up-to-date knowledge of Software Testing methodologies.

Experience with Agile / Scrum software development processes and tools.

Proficient with MS Word and Excel.

Experience using Software Testing tools.

Experienced in writing test cases / test scenarios / test plans.

Advantageous

Experience in the Real Estate Agency market or Property sector.

A working knowledge of Software Programming.

Exposure to Cypress.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

Flexible, proactive and enthusiastic attitude with strong organisational skills.

