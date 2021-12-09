Specialist Product Engineer _ Java Developer at Edge Group of Companies

We have an opportunity for a Specialist Product Engineer _ Java Developer for a 6 months contract and be based at our Banking Client
Must be available to start in January 2022
Must be from a Banking or financial instribution
- Must have 5 – 9 years experience as a (Senior Developer)
- Swift and Sanction knowledge would be advantageous.
Technical skills
- Angular 4/5/6/7 – Min 4 years experience
- JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) – Min 5 years experience
- JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0
- JS
- Web Services
- Micro- Services Architecture
- Activity
- Camel
- MicroSoft SQL/PostgreSQL
DevOps
Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions
Urgently forward CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JS
- SQL
- DEvops
- Angular
- Web Services
- Spring
- Hibernate