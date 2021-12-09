Specialist Product Engineer _ Java Developer at Edge Group of Companies

We have an opportunity for a Specialist Product Engineer _ Java Developer for a 6 months contract and be based at our Banking Client

Must be available to start in January 2022

Must be from a Banking or financial instribution

Must have 5 – 9 years experience as a (Senior Developer)

Swift and Sanction knowledge would be advantageous.

Technical skills

Angular 4/5/6/7 – Min 4 years experience

JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) – Min 5 years experience

JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0

JS

Web Services

Micro- Services Architecture

Activity

Camel

MicroSoft SQL/PostgreSQL

DevOps

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions

Urgently forward CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

JS

SQL

DEvops

Angular

Web Services

Spring

Hibernate

Learn more/Apply for this position