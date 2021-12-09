System Engineer at Networks Unlimited

Key Skills

Provide the business knowledge and technical skills to evaluate products and provide a superior level of technical support to our partners that benefit the company

Deliver product demonstrations and presentations to show the functional and technical capabilities of the relevant product to meet the customer’s needs

Must be able to a build a BOM (Bill of Material)

Provide Technical support on the product and understand technical value proposition

Deliver a successful POC through it full cycle

Assist with project scoping, networks diagrams and documentation an

Provide pre & post-sales technical support to resellers and end users

Analytical Ability in analyzing situations and identify key requirements

Ability to work both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Experience

Min 5 years’ Networking and Security experience in a similar environment

Working technical knowledge of networking protocols and standards (QoS, VRRP, WCCP, SSH, HTTPS, IPSec

Understanding of Security products (NGFW, SWG, SD-WAN, Vulnerability Management , EPP, EDR , FAW)

Experience in troubleshooting and configuring enterprise networks both from GUI and CLI

Experience in assisting the sales team during client meetings to provide technical knowledge

Background knowledge of storage or hyper-converged solutions such as Dell/EMC, 3-Par, Netapp, Nutanix, Pure storage, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Lenovo

Experience in similar products, Cisco, Palo Alto, Checkpoint, Fortinet , Sophos, F5

Experience in IT Distribution and Reseller Channel

Experience in Routing, Switching, TCP/IP and Load Balancing

Education

Grade 12/Matric Certificate

IT Degree / Diploma

Fortinet NSE4 (Advantageous) or equivalent

Cisco CCNP R&S or equivalent

CompTIA A+ / N+ / S+

MS Office Suite

About The Employer:

Networks Unlimited is a Value-Added Distributor, committed to empowering African businesses through innovative technology solutions. Our focus includes the world’s leading security, networking and storage, enterprise system management (ESM) and cloud technologies.

Networks Unlimited is now an Exclusive Networks company

