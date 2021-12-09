System Engineer at Networks Unlimited

Key Skills
- Provide the business knowledge and technical skills to evaluate products and provide a superior level of technical support to our partners that benefit the company
- Deliver product demonstrations and presentations to show the functional and technical capabilities of the relevant product to meet the customer’s needs
- Must be able to a build a BOM (Bill of Material)
- Provide Technical support on the product and understand technical value proposition
- Deliver a successful POC through it full cycle
- Assist with project scoping, networks diagrams and documentation an
- Provide pre & post-sales technical support to resellers and end users
- Analytical Ability in analyzing situations and identify key requirements
- Ability to work both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Experience
- Min 5 years’ Networking and Security experience in a similar environment
- Working technical knowledge of networking protocols and standards (QoS, VRRP, WCCP, SSH, HTTPS, IPSec
- Understanding of Security products (NGFW, SWG, SD-WAN, Vulnerability Management , EPP, EDR , FAW)
- Experience in troubleshooting and configuring enterprise networks both from GUI and CLI
- Experience in assisting the sales team during client meetings to provide technical knowledge
- Background knowledge of storage or hyper-converged solutions such as Dell/EMC, 3-Par, Netapp, Nutanix, Pure storage, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Lenovo
- Experience in similar products, Cisco, Palo Alto, Checkpoint, Fortinet , Sophos, F5
- Experience in IT Distribution and Reseller Channel
- Experience in Routing, Switching, TCP/IP and Load Balancing
Education
- Grade 12/Matric Certificate
- IT Degree / Diploma
- Fortinet NSE4 (Advantageous) or equivalent
- Cisco CCNP R&S or equivalent
- CompTIA A+ / N+ / S+
- MS Office Suite
Interested candidates to send cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you do not hear from us in 3 weeks
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Technical Support
- storage
About The Employer:
Networks Unlimited is a Value-Added Distributor, committed to empowering African businesses through innovative technology solutions. Our focus includes the world’s leading security, networking and storage, enterprise system management (ESM) and cloud technologies.
Networks Unlimited is now an Exclusive Networks company