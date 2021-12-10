Data Analyst at Modusbps

- Mathematical ability
- Data analysis
- Data exploration
- Programming languages
- Statistical analysis
- Reporting & data visualisation
Data exploration
-
Conducting exploratory data analysis
o Data cleaning
o Data wrangling
o Feature extraction
-
SQL
- Python
- Amazon Redshift
- AWS S3
- AWS Glue
- AWS Athena
Statistics & data visualisation
ADDITIONAL TECHNOLOGY COMPETENCY SETS
- SAS
- PowerBI-
- R
- Tableau
- Excel
Desired Skills:
- Data manipulation
- Data extraction
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are a Business Process Management Company. Business Process Management is at the heart of every successful company or large-scale project. Resourcing these Requirements with Top People is essential.
ModusBPS is a 51% Black Women Owned Level 2 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and value-added supplier.