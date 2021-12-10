Data Analyst at Modusbps

Dec 10, 2021

  • Mathematical ability
  • Data analysis
  • Data exploration
  • Programming languages
  • Statistical analysis
  • Reporting & data visualisation

Data exploration

  • Conducting exploratory data analysis
    o Data cleaning
    o Data wrangling
    o Feature extraction

  • SQL

  • Python
  • Amazon Redshift
  • AWS S3
  • AWS Glue
  • AWS Athena

Statistics & data visualisation

ADDITIONAL TECHNOLOGY COMPETENCY SETS

  • SAS
  • PowerBI-
  • R
  • Tableau
  • Excel

Desired Skills:

  • Data manipulation
  • Data extraction
  • Tableau

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a Business Process Management Company. Business Process Management is at the heart of every successful company or large-scale project. Resourcing these Requirements with Top People is essential.

ModusBPS is a 51% Black Women Owned Level 2 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and value-added supplier.

