Information Technology Executive

Reporting directly to the CEO, as well as contributing and leading technology in all aspects of the business, the ideal candidate will be experienced in creating and implementing new technology road maps and propelling the business forward to meet the strategic objectives. You will also need to be very knowledgeable in IT and computer systems and have a solid technical background while being able to manage and motivate people. The position will be part of the Exco.

The position provides strategic informational and technical leadership to the company, enabling it through innovative application of information and communication technologies.

This position oversees all IT (Information Technology) functions at the company and leads a team of IT managers (Engineering, Technical Services, Enterprise Architecture and Business Intelligence), who manage the company’s technology operations and the implementation of new IT systems and policies.

The goal is to ensure IT systems and people are effective and functioning within the limits of budget, time and specifications of the company, specifically:

Overseeing institution-wide ICT operations, and reporting to the management and governance structures and managing the IT Division with its large staff complement

Aligning ICT policies, regulations and practices with the relevant national and international best practice and evidence

Identifying, developing and implementing appropriate ICT frameworks, standards, best practices in the ICT sectors, policies and regulations

Overseeing the development and management of technology policies and procedures to comply with legislation in respect of data management

Operational and tactical planning and management to ensure effective and efficient delivery of ICT services, for information systems related all aspects of retail, as well as access control and various electronic communication facilities, i.e., communication networks, data centers and cloud platforms

Planning, implementing and maintaining standard industry practices, such as ICT Architecture, ICT Service Management, IAM and ICT Security Management, ICT Risk Management, ICT Infrastructure change management

Operational, tactical, and strategic planning and management of cyber security, including cyber risk assessment and mitigation, acquiring and sharing of threat intelligence, and disaster preparedness and recovery

Overseeing long-term operating strategy for the IT Division in support of effective and efficient service delivery and aligned with the retail strategy

Operational and financial management and responsibility for cost-effectiveness

Maintaining and developing a professional ICT support staff complement to enhance effective employment of ICT systems

Represent the company at appropriate internal and external forums.

Requirements

A relevant degree / diploma

At least 5 to 10 years’ experience in ICT systems management, including responsibility for cyber security at a senior level in a Retail & or Fintech environment

Experience in implementing new technology and sunsetting old technology (advantageous)

Familiar with modern aspects of computing, including high performance computing, cloud and hybrid, hyper-converged computing, and software defined infrastructure

Working knowledge of business intelligence and analytics, agile and DevOps methodologies

The ability to develop and maintain a future orientated innovative strategy for the provision of an enabling, stable and reliable information technology services platform

Excellent communications skills

Sound interpersonal relations and ability to take the lead within a team

The ability to function effectively within a diverse multilingual and multicultural environment

Proven track record of problem-solving and innovation

Desired Skills:

Systems management

cyber security

Business Intelligence

Agile

DevOps

