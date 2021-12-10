Our client, an international business specialising in ammunition manufacturing, currently seeks to appoint a Project Manager to join their growing team in Somerset West.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Project Management Qualification (NQF 7 or Higher).
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Project Management of which 5 years directly planning projects with a proven track-record of delivered projects.
- Setting up and managing a Project Management
- PMP Certification will be an added
- Excellent knowledge of MS Projects and/ or similar project schedule
- Training in earned value
- Excellent interpersonal, facilitation and conflict management
- Excellent communication, planning and organizing
- Experience in line management functions
- Highly organized, self-motivated and attention to
DUTIES:
- Standardising the scheduling process, as well as planning and reporting methodology across the project management department within the business
- Creating a total view of the loading of project-related resources in the organisation so as to effectively managing resource
- Identifying and logically integrating tasks with available resources across all project functions and highlighting influences that will likely affect the outcome of the project completion.
- Measuring in-field schedule performance and continuously validating and updating the schedule against the actual progress and accurately forecasting the project completion date based on sound, earned value management
- Continuously analysing the project performance to improve and optimise the project portfolio where required as well as presenting the impacts of one project on the entire portfolio of
- Ensuring compliance to the requirements as set out in the business’ General Project Management Procedure, as well as all relevant business
- Managing and accurately reporting on projects portfolio health status, progress, risk and
- Taking part in internal project reviews to ensure compliance to the planning processes to ensure projects are well
- Reporting of the full project portfolio to the General Manager Project
- Taking part in the strategic planning of the full business’ Projects
- Contributing to the improvement of the Project Management
Suitable applicants are encouraged to reply to this ad or email me directly on [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.
Desired Skills:
- MS Project
- PMP
- Project Manager
- Project Management
- MS projects
- Project plan
- Project Delivery
- PRINCE2
- Project management professional
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma