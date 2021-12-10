Project Manager

Our client, an international business specialising in ammunition manufacturing, currently seeks to appoint a Project Manager to join their growing team in Somerset West.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Project Management Qualification (NQF 7 or Higher).

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Project Management of which 5 years directly planning projects with a proven track-record of delivered projects.

Setting up and managing a Project Management

PMP Certification will be an added

Excellent knowledge of MS Projects and/ or similar project schedule

Training in earned value

Excellent interpersonal, facilitation and conflict management

Excellent communication, planning and organizing

Experience in line management functions

Highly organized, self-motivated and attention to

DUTIES:

Standardising the scheduling process, as well as planning and reporting methodology across the project management department within the business

Creating a total view of the loading of project-related resources in the organisation so as to effectively managing resource

Identifying and logically integrating tasks with available resources across all project functions and highlighting influences that will likely affect the outcome of the project completion.

Measuring in-field schedule performance and continuously validating and updating the schedule against the actual progress and accurately forecasting the project completion date based on sound, earned value management

Continuously analysing the project performance to improve and optimise the project portfolio where required as well as presenting the impacts of one project on the entire portfolio of

Ensuring compliance to the requirements as set out in the business’ General Project Management Procedure, as well as all relevant business

Managing and accurately reporting on projects portfolio health status, progress, risk and

Taking part in internal project reviews to ensure compliance to the planning processes to ensure projects are well

Reporting of the full project portfolio to the General Manager Project

Taking part in the strategic planning of the full business’ Projects

Contributing to the improvement of the Project Management

