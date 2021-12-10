Project Manager

Dec 10, 2021

Our client, an international business specialising in ammunition manufacturing, currently seeks to appoint a Project Manager to join their growing team in Somerset West.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Project Management Qualification (NQF 7 or Higher).
  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Project Management of which 5 years directly planning projects with a proven track-record of delivered projects.
  • Setting up and managing a Project Management
  • PMP Certification will be an added
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Projects and/ or similar project schedule
  • Training in earned value
  • Excellent interpersonal, facilitation and conflict management
  • Excellent communication, planning and organizing
  • Experience in line management functions
  • Highly organized, self-motivated and attention to

DUTIES:

  • Standardising the scheduling process, as well as planning and reporting methodology across the project management department within the business
  • Creating a total view of the loading of project-related resources in the organisation so as to effectively managing resource
  • Identifying and logically integrating tasks with available resources across all project functions and highlighting influences that will likely affect the outcome of the project completion.
  • Measuring in-field schedule performance and continuously validating and updating the schedule against the actual progress and accurately forecasting the project completion date based on sound, earned value management
  • Continuously analysing the project performance to improve and optimise the project portfolio where required as well as presenting the impacts of one project on the entire portfolio of
  • Ensuring compliance to the requirements as set out in the business’ General Project Management Procedure, as well as all relevant business
  • Managing and accurately reporting on projects portfolio health status, progress, risk and
  • Taking part in internal project reviews to ensure compliance to the planning processes to ensure projects are well
  • Reporting of the full project portfolio to the General Manager Project
  • Taking part in the strategic planning of the full business’ Projects
  • Contributing to the improvement of the Project Management

Suitable applicants are encouraged to reply to this ad or email me directly on [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Project
  • PMP
  • Project Manager
  • Project Management
  • MS projects
  • Project plan
  • Project Delivery
  • PRINCE2
  • Project management professional

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position