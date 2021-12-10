ReactJS Software Engineer

Dec 10, 2021

Main Purpose:
ReactJS developers are front-end developers who build modern-day UI components to improvise application performance. They leverage their knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application

RESPONSIBILITIES

Technical:

  • Leverage the inbuilt React toolkit for creating frontend features
  • Create data visualization tools, libraries, and reusable code for prospects
  • Integrate designs and wireframes within the application code
  • Monitor interaction of users and convert them into insightful information
  • Write application interface code with JavaScript
  • Enhance application performance with constant monitoring
  • Translate wireframes and designs into good quality code
  • Optimize components to work seamlessly across different browsers and devices
  • Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc.
  • Proper user information authentication
  • Develop responsive web-based UI
  • Externalize branding and styling of micro frontends.

Non-Technical:

  • Mentor React development team for proficiency in Java script technologies.
  • Constant interaction with other developer teams and design team to discuss UI ideas
  • A thorough review of applications needs and interfacing elements
  • Provide proper documentation and mockups for additions and changes in application

Technical Skills:

  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, DOM manipulation and event handlers, data structures, algorithms, JSX, and Babel
  • Complete understanding of ReactJS and its main fundamentals like JSX, Virtual DOM, component lifecycle, etc.
  • Preceding experience with ReactJS workflows like Flux, Redux, Create React App, data structure libraries
  • Understanding of RESTful APIs/GraphQL, HTML/CSS, ES6 (variables and scoping, array methods), code versioning tools like GIT, etc., popular frontend development tools, Jenkins CI/CD tools, DevOps, performance testing frameworks like Selenium, Mocha, Node + NPM
  • Angular and [URL Removed] experience beneficial
  • ECMA Script
  • HTML / CSS
  • Nodejs
  • Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks.
  • Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.
  • Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.
  • Deployment into small docker images with rest back-end services.
  • Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT.
  • Competence to translate business needs into technical requirements

OTHER SKILLS

  • Open-minded team player, willing to accept feedback and offer suggestions
  • Good time management, project management, communication, and interpersonal skills
  • Capability to write crisp and clear code based on guidelines and best practices
  • Willingness to learn modern-day tools and processes
  • Good problem-solving, troubleshooting skills
  • Creativity and accountability
  • Understanding of Domain Driven Design techniques and identification of bounded context

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Restful
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • Java
  • NodeJS
  • CSS

