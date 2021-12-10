ReactJS Software Engineer

Main Purpose:

ReactJS developers are front-end developers who build modern-day UI components to improvise application performance. They leverage their knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application

RESPONSIBILITIES

Technical:

Leverage the inbuilt React toolkit for creating frontend features

Create data visualization tools, libraries, and reusable code for prospects

Integrate designs and wireframes within the application code

Monitor interaction of users and convert them into insightful information

Write application interface code with JavaScript

Enhance application performance with constant monitoring

Translate wireframes and designs into good quality code

Optimize components to work seamlessly across different browsers and devices

Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc.

Proper user information authentication

Develop responsive web-based UI

Externalize branding and styling of micro frontends.

Non-Technical:

Mentor React development team for proficiency in Java script technologies.

Constant interaction with other developer teams and design team to discuss UI ideas

A thorough review of applications needs and interfacing elements

Provide proper documentation and mockups for additions and changes in application

Technical Skills:

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, DOM manipulation and event handlers, data structures, algorithms, JSX, and Babel

Complete understanding of ReactJS and its main fundamentals like JSX, Virtual DOM, component lifecycle, etc.

Preceding experience with ReactJS workflows like Flux, Redux, Create React App, data structure libraries

Understanding of RESTful APIs/GraphQL, HTML/CSS, ES6 (variables and scoping, array methods), code versioning tools like GIT, etc., popular frontend development tools, Jenkins CI/CD tools, DevOps, performance testing frameworks like Selenium, Mocha, Node + NPM

Angular and [URL Removed] experience beneficial

ECMA Script

HTML / CSS

Nodejs

Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks.

Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.

Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.

Deployment into small docker images with rest back-end services.

Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT.

Competence to translate business needs into technical requirements

OTHER SKILLS

Open-minded team player, willing to accept feedback and offer suggestions

Good time management, project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Capability to write crisp and clear code based on guidelines and best practices

Willingness to learn modern-day tools and processes

Good problem-solving, troubleshooting skills

Creativity and accountability

Understanding of Domain Driven Design techniques and identification of bounded context

Desired Skills:

React

Restful

Javascript

HTML

Java

NodeJS

CSS

