ReactJS Software Engineer

Main Purpose:
ReactJS developers are front-end developers who build modern-day UI components to improvise application performance. They leverage their knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application
RESPONSIBILITIES
Technical:
- Leverage the inbuilt React toolkit for creating frontend features
- Create data visualization tools, libraries, and reusable code for prospects
- Integrate designs and wireframes within the application code
- Monitor interaction of users and convert them into insightful information
- Write application interface code with JavaScript
- Enhance application performance with constant monitoring
- Translate wireframes and designs into good quality code
- Optimize components to work seamlessly across different browsers and devices
- Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc.
- Proper user information authentication
- Develop responsive web-based UI
- Externalize branding and styling of micro frontends.
Non-Technical:
- Mentor React development team for proficiency in Java script technologies.
- Constant interaction with other developer teams and design team to discuss UI ideas
- A thorough review of applications needs and interfacing elements
- Provide proper documentation and mockups for additions and changes in application
Technical Skills:
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, DOM manipulation and event handlers, data structures, algorithms, JSX, and Babel
- Complete understanding of ReactJS and its main fundamentals like JSX, Virtual DOM, component lifecycle, etc.
- Preceding experience with ReactJS workflows like Flux, Redux, Create React App, data structure libraries
- Understanding of RESTful APIs/GraphQL, HTML/CSS, ES6 (variables and scoping, array methods), code versioning tools like GIT, etc., popular frontend development tools, Jenkins CI/CD tools, DevOps, performance testing frameworks like Selenium, Mocha, Node + NPM
- Angular and [URL Removed] experience beneficial
- ECMA Script
- HTML / CSS
- Nodejs
- Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks.
- Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.
- Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.
- Deployment into small docker images with rest back-end services.
- Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT.
- Competence to translate business needs into technical requirements
OTHER SKILLS
- Open-minded team player, willing to accept feedback and offer suggestions
- Good time management, project management, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Capability to write crisp and clear code based on guidelines and best practices
- Willingness to learn modern-day tools and processes
- Good problem-solving, troubleshooting skills
- Creativity and accountability
- Understanding of Domain Driven Design techniques and identification of bounded context
Desired Skills:
- React
- Restful
- Javascript
- HTML
- Java
- NodeJS
- CSS