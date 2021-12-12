Modus is looking for a Senior Automation Test Analyst to join a dynamic team in the financial services sector. Please see the specifications below.
Key responsibilities:
- Develop & maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders and process owners
- Gain a solid understanding of the project by attending project workshops and analysing the Business and Functional Requirements
- Ensure all user stories and acceptance criteria are reviewed & approved prior to adding them to the development backlog
- Conduct functional, non-functional and regression testing and supervises User Acceptance Testing
- Maintain and enhance the Automated Test Framework in support of ongoing regression testing
- Support Process Owners end user testing as well as propose stories and amendments based upon testing observations
- Assist in the execution of the CSTech Testing Strat
The following experience is key to this role:
- 3-5 years Test Automation experience
- Strong SQL skills
- Visual Studio, C# skills and Microsoft Azure experience advantageous
- Strong stakeholder and interpersonal management skills
- Influential individual able to motivate themselves and their team to deliver exceptional service
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- STLC
- Non-functional Testing
- Manual Testing
- ISTQB Certified
- Exploratory Testing