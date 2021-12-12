Automation Test Analyst

Modus is looking for a Senior Automation Test Analyst to join a dynamic team in the financial services sector. Please see the specifications below.

Key responsibilities:

Develop & maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders and process owners

Gain a solid understanding of the project by attending project workshops and analysing the Business and Functional Requirements

Ensure all user stories and acceptance criteria are reviewed & approved prior to adding them to the development backlog

Conduct functional, non-functional and regression testing and supervises User Acceptance Testing

Maintain and enhance the Automated Test Framework in support of ongoing regression testing

Support Process Owners end user testing as well as propose stories and amendments based upon testing observations

Assist in the execution of the CSTech Testing Strat

The following experience is key to this role:

3-5 years Test Automation experience

Strong SQL skills

Visual Studio, C# skills and Microsoft Azure experience advantageous

Strong stakeholder and interpersonal management skills

Influential individual able to motivate themselves and their team to deliver exceptional service

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

STLC

Non-functional Testing

Manual Testing

ISTQB Certified

Exploratory Testing

