Automation Test Analyst

Dec 12, 2021

Modus is looking for a Senior Automation Test Analyst to join a dynamic team in the financial services sector. Please see the specifications below.

Key responsibilities:

  • Develop & maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders and process owners
  • Gain a solid understanding of the project by attending project workshops and analysing the Business and Functional Requirements
  • Ensure all user stories and acceptance criteria are reviewed & approved prior to adding them to the development backlog
  • Conduct functional, non-functional and regression testing and supervises User Acceptance Testing
  • Maintain and enhance the Automated Test Framework in support of ongoing regression testing
  • Support Process Owners end user testing as well as propose stories and amendments based upon testing observations
  • Assist in the execution of the CSTech Testing Strat

The following experience is key to this role:

  • 3-5 years Test Automation experience
  • Strong SQL skills
  • Visual Studio, C# skills and Microsoft Azure experience advantageous
  • Strong stakeholder and interpersonal management skills
  • Influential individual able to motivate themselves and their team to deliver exceptional service

Desired Skills:

  • Testing Automation
  • STLC
  • Non-functional Testing
  • Manual Testing
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Exploratory Testing

